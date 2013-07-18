Law School Enrollment Plunges

Law school enrollment is taking a nose dive, and law schools are trimming their faculty rolls.

The legal market has yet to recover from the recession, and that means fewer students are applying to law school.

Middle-tier schools are among the hardest hit, and legal experts say it could be years before their enrollment returns to pre-recession levels.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor for The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

