© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: Disco, The Parakeet, Takes On 'Monty Python'

By Eyder Peralta
Published July 23, 2013 at 3:21 PM CDT

We'll get back to the real news in a little bit. But we would be downright irresponsible, if we didn't point you to the latest from Disco, the parakeet.

His owners just posted a video that shows Disco trying to learn the famous line from Monty Python, "Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition."

Slowly and with lots of mistakes Disco nails it and it's amazing. The whole four minutes is worth watching:

By the way, Disco is the real thing. The Today Show put the parakeet to the test back in May.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta