Murdered Women Remembered In East Cleveland

While 35-year-old Michael Madison sits in an Ohio jail cell, accused of multiple murders, friends and family of his alleged victims are mourning.

The bodies of Angela Deskins, Shetisha Sheeley and Shirellda Terry were found last week in trash bags near Madison’s East Cleveland apartment.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network WCPN’s Brian Bull attended several events this past weekend honoring their lives.

Brian Bull, reporter and producer for WCPN in Cleveland, Ohio.

