Singer-Songwriter Laura Veirs Greets The Sun

Published July 29, 2013 at 11:55 AM CDT
Singer-songwriter Laura Veirs. (Chloe Aftel)
Each week NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings Here & Now something new to listen to.

This week he introduces us to Portland-based singer-songwriter Laura Veirs’ “Sun Song” from her new album “Warp And Weft.”

Veirs created the album with her husband, producer Tucker Martine. Thompson says this track captures the characteristic lilt of her music.

“There’s a real timeless, ageless sweetness to the way she sings,” he said.

