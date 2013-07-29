Singer-Songwriter Laura Veirs Greets The Sun

Each week NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson brings Here & Now something new to listen to.

This week he introduces us to Portland-based singer-songwriter Laura Veirs’ “Sun Song” from her new album “Warp And Weft.”

Veirs created the album with her husband, producer Tucker Martine. Thompson says this track captures the characteristic lilt of her music.

“There’s a real timeless, ageless sweetness to the way she sings,” he said.

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets@idislikestephen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.