U.S. Economy Grew At Sluggish 1.7 Percent Pace In Q2

Published July 31, 2013 at 12:35 PM CDT

The U.S. economy grew from April through June at an annual rate of 1.7 percent – a sluggish pace but stronger than in the previous quarter. Businesses spent more, and the federal government cut less, offsetting weaker spending by consumers.

The government on Wednesday sharply revised down its estimate of growth in the January-March quarter to a 1.1 percent annual rate from a previously estimated 1.8 percent rate.

NPR’s Yuki Noguchi looks at how a low growth rate affects the entire economy, from the job market to home buying.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

