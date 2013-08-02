© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Fentanyl Overdoses Worry Pennsylvania Officials

Published August 2, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT

So far this year, 50 people have died in Pennsylvania from fentanyl-related overdoses.

Fentanyl is a prescription drug — an opiate more powerful than morphine.

It is often used to treat cancer patients experiencing extreme pain. An illicit, non-prescription version of fentanyl led to hundreds of deaths in Pennsylvania in 2006.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Elana Gordon of WHYY reports that state health and drug enforcement officials are worried it’s on the rise again.

Reporter

  • Elana Gordon, health and science reporter for WHYY. She tweets@Elana_Gordon.

