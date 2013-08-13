Bulger's Lawyers Will Appeal Murder Verdicts

James “Whitey” Bulger is facing life in prison after yesterday’s dramatic verdicts in his case in federal court in Boston.

The jury convicted him on 31 of 32 counts in a murder and racketeering trial that lasted nearly two months.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 13, but his lawyers plan to appeal.

The verdict was overwhelming, but as WBUR’s David Boeri reports, nothing in the Bulger case is ever as straightforward as it might appear.

Guest

David Boeri, senior reporter for WBUR. He tweets @davidboeri.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.