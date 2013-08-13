Million Dollar Mix-Up Ends Well: Two Kevins Each Win $1M

As the Cincinnati Enquirer says, "Saturday was a good night to be Kevin Lewis."

When the announcement was made at that Kevin Lewis had won $1 million in a prize drawing, a lucky guy was presented with one of those big ceremonial checks.

Then another Kevin Lewis came forward — and a more careful check of the entries showed that it was Kevin Lewis No. 2 who should have been given the windfall, not Kevin Lewis No. 1.

The casino did right by them both.

"This was our blunder," Horseshoe Cincinnati Senior Vice President and General Manager Kevin Kline said in a release. "So, consistent with our commitment to do the right thing for our guests, Horseshoe awarded a $1 million dollar prize to each of the men."

There's another $1 million drawing at the casino on Sept. 1, theCincinnati Business Courier says. If you're a Kevin Lewis, or know someone who is, you might want to be there.

