Grandparents Raising Kids Hit Roadblocks In School Enrollment

Published September 10, 2013 at 12:50 PM CDT

Across the country, it’s becoming increasingly common for grandparents to raise their grandchildren.

That can be troublesome when these same grandparents try to enroll the children in school.

From WCPN in Cleveland and the Here & Now Contributors Network, Sarah Jane Tribble reports that attorneys in Ohio are stepping in to help.

