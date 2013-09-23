Elections In Germany May Shift Economic Tone In Eurozone

Chancellor Angela Merkel has won her third term as Germany’s top leader.

But Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats party fell five seats short of an absolute majority in the German Bundestag — the national parliament.

This may change some economic policies in the eurozone’s largest economy, including a softening towards bailed-out nations like Greece.

Financial Times reporter Cardiff Garcia joins Here & Now to explain.

Guest

Cardiff Garcia, reporter at the Financial Times blog FT Alphaville. He tweets @CardiffGarcia.

