99-Year-Old Iowa Woman Receives High School Diploma

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Universities like to give out honorary degrees to accomplished folks. Less common is an honorary high school diploma. Audrey Crabtree of Cedar Falls, Iowa began her education in the 1920s in a one-room schoolhouse. But then she got injured in a swimming accident, and her grandma fell ill, so she didn't finish high school, just one credit shy.

This week, during a board meeting, she received her diploma from the current principal of East High. The 99-year-old woman said: I feel so much smarter. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.