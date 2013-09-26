VIDEO: After Bono Imitates Bill (Clinton), Bill Does Bono

U2 rocker and international aid activist Bono got considerable praise this week for his imitation of former President Clinton. The almost always late Clinton hadn't arrived on time for a panel discussion at his own Clinton Global Initiative and Bono took advantage of the situation to have some fun.

Wednesday on CNN's Piers Morgan Live, Clinton pulled out a pair of sunglasses and did his best to mimic the Irish singer. Check out his effort.

The Bono-Clinton friendship goes back quite a ways.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.