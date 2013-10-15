© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Soldier Receives Medal Of Honor Today

Published October 15, 2013 at 12:40 PM CDT
William Swenson stands with a group of World War II veterans during a 10th Mountain Division ceremony at the WWII Memorial Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013 in Washington. On Tuesday, October 15. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Army Captain William Swenson will be presented with the nation’s highest military honor at the White House today.

When President Obama hangs the medal around his neck it will be the end of a rocky road.

Swenson is credited with risking his life to save fellow troops and recover bodies during a battle in Afghanistan in 2009.

Since then Captain Swenson has waged a bitter dispute with the military over the narrative of the battle, a fight which cast doubt on the exploits of Dakota Meyers, a Marine who has already received the Medal of Honor for what he did in that same battle.

Washington Post reporter, David Nakamura talks with Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti about the path Captain Swenson has had to go down to get to the Medal of Honor he will receive today.

