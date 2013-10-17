DJ Sessions: Louisville, KY-- A Sonic Mashup
Kyle Meredith, music director at WFPK public radio in Louisville, Kentucky, says that Louisville’s music scene, like the city, has always had an identity crisis — because Louisville is “not really the South, the East, the West or the North.”
Kyle’s Louisville Picks
- Wax Fang, ” The Blonde Leading the Blonde”
- Wax Fang, “Majestic”
- Cheyenne Mize, “Among the Grey”
- Cabin, “The Oceanographer”
- Dave Moisan, “Don’t Need To Worry ‘Bout Me”
Guest
- Kyle Meredith, music director at WFPK and host of “The Weekly Feed.” He tweets @kylemeredith.
