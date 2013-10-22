Flesh-Eating Drug 'Krokodil' Hits The U.S.

A flesh-eating narcotic known as “krokodil” has made its landing in the United States. The drug is injected, leaving the skin with gangrenous wounds and scaly, green flesh — hence the name “crocodile.”

The narcotic, usually created by mixing codeine with household ingredients like gasoline and iodine, emerged in Russia more than 10 years ago during a heroin shortage. Recent cases in the United States have been identified in Arizona, Illinois and Utah.

Dr. Frank LoVecchio of Banner Good Samaritan Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the drug.

Guest

