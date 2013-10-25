Scottsdale, Ariz., Warms Up To Ice Cream Trucks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the triumph of the ice cream truck. Last week, we told you a Swedish businessman so hated the noise, he drilled holes in the tires of an ice cream truck. Maybe Scottsdale, Ariz., will be more receptive. The city lifted a decades-old ice cream truck ban.

Dismissing fears of accidents or strangers on the streets, officials gave a license to Sydney Kirsch. She tells The Arizona Republic she will sell ice cream when not studying in high school.

