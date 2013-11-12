© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
American-US Airways Merger Clears Last Major Hurdle

Published November 12, 2013 at 12:35 PM CST

The Justice Department has reached a preliminary agreement with U.S. Airways and American Airlines, allowing the two to merge, creating the world’s largest airline.

The settlement requires the airlines to sell slots, gates and ground facilities at major airports around the country.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

