Wal-Mart's New CEO Is An Insider

Wal-Mart’s new choice to lead the company is longtime Wal-Mart executive Doug McMillon.

He started working at the world’s largest retailer as a summer associate in 1984 and returned in 1990, working his way up the ranks.

McMillon will face a number of challenges, including sluggish growth and accusations that Wal-Mart underpays its workers.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss McMillon and the challenges he’s facing.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

