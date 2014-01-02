Isaac Asimov Right On With Some 2014 Predictions

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene.

Fifty years ago, science fiction writer Isaac Asimov made a series of predictions about 2014, and he was right. He foresaw gadgets that relieve mankind of tedious jobs, like machines that heat water and prepare coffee. He predicted smartphones, noting we'd be able to see and hear someone we call, and be able to look at photos on the same screen. He even knew Twitter and reality TV were coming, writing, quote: Mankind will suffer badly from the disease of boredom.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.