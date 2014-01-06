A Modern Greek Saga: Sisyphus And The Ivy
Some causes just seem hopeless some days. But you’ve no doubt met people who insist on tackling intractable problems locally and around the world.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Tom Banse of the Northwest News Network introduces us to a particularly dedicated fellow who wages a solo fight each weekday morning against invasive English ivy vines in his home state of Washington.
- See more photos and read more via KPLU
- Info on the “No Ivy League” in Portland and Salem, Ore.
- Map of ivy distribution in the United States
Reporter
- Tom Banse, reporter for Northwest News Network. He tweets @TomBanse.
