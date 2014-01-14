Detroit Auto Show Warms Up With Hot New Cars

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is chock full of previews of new and experimental cars.

But all eyes were locked on incoming General Motor CEO, Mary Barra. When she takes the reigns later this week, she’ll be the first female chief of a global automaker.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Belliniis at the auto show, and he speaks with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about the buzz.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

