Watch: The Metrodome Roof Deflates In 35 Minutes

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 18, 2014 at 2:15 PM CST
Fans cheer on Dec. 29, during the last NFL football game ever played at the Metrodome in Minneapolis.
The roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis was deflated one last time this morning.

Thirty-one years worth of history were symbolically released in 35 minutes, after officials from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority opened the vents and turned off the fans:

As Minnesota Public Radio reports:

"Crews from the demolition contractor immediately began cutting the fabric panels out of the cable net that anchored the roof to the stadium bowl. About 9 a.m., crews shut the power off to the building, and the Metrodome went dark for the very last time.

"'Cut the power, take the fabric off, take the cable net down, start smashing it. Smash the loading dock starting Monday. The critical path of the job runs through the loading dock and then through the Metrodome,' said Dave Mansell, superintendent of the job for Mortenson Construction."

MPR reports a new $1 billion structure will take the Metrodome's space.

The Vikings played their final game in the dome on Dec. 29.

