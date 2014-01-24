Show Us: The State Of The Union Through Your Eyes

On Tuesday, President Obama will deliver his fifth State of the Union address.

He'll talk about the past year and he'll lay out his vision for the year to come.

For the occasion, we also want a ground-level feel of the state of the union. We want to see how the state of the union is playing out in your life.

Via Twitter or Instagram, send us a picture — metaphorical or literal — that represents the state of the country as seen through your personal lens. Tag it #nprSOTU, include an explanation and a rating of the state of the union on a scale from 1 to 10. We'll use some of them on this blog and may contact you for more information.

If you're not social, you can also just drop a link to the image in the comments section below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.