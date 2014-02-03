© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
U.S. Banks In Buyer's War For Loan Officers

Published February 3, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

Refinancing has plummeted, so with peak home purchasing season on the horizon, banks are trying to beef up their new home loan business.

Some banks that have laid off workers in their re-fi call centers are now engaged in bidding wars for experienced home loan officers.

Cardiff Garcia of the Financial Times joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

