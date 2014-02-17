Americans Davis And White Win Gold In Ice Dancing

The anticipation that NPR's Tamara Keith reported about earlier is over:

Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White won gold Monday in ice dancing.

USA Today writes that after the pair's performance, "the smiles that broke across Meryl Davis and Charlie White's faces were as bright as the gold medals they'll soon have around their necks. ... They beat longtime rivals and training partners Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada, and it wasn't even close. Davis and White finished with 195.52 [points], about 4.5 points ahead of the Canadians. It was a flip of the Vancouver podium, where Virtue and Moir were first and the Americans second."

Russians Elena Ilinykh and Nikita Katsalapov finished third.

As the Detroit Free Press adds, Davis and White are "the first U.S. skaters to capture a gold medal in the event."

