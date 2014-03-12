© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
VIDEO: San Francisco's Biggest Fire In Years

By Mark Memmott
Published March 12, 2014 at 9:23 AM CDT

A "quick-moving, monstrous blaze" on Tuesday destroyed a nine-story apartment building that was under construction in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.

The San Francisco Chronicle adds that "firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to nearby structures."

Our colleagues at KQED live blogged as the story unfolded. They report there was at least one injury: A firefighter "suffered burns to his face and hands." The city's fire chief, Joanne Hayes-White, tells local news outlets that this was the city's biggest fire in at least several years.

The Associated Press has video.

According to the Chronicle, "fire investigators believe that whatever sparked the blaze had as long as an hour to smolder. The building's sprinkler system had not yet been installed." Construction was set to be completed later this year.

Firefighters battle the multistory blaze in a residential building under construction Tuesday in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood.
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
