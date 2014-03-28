Will Brooklyn Lose The Nets To Russia?

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s plans to transfer the Brooklyn Nets to one of his Russian companies may never happen.

The move, which would be the first of its kind in U.S. professional sports, can not take place without the approval of the National Basketball Association. It’s unclear whether the NBA would let such a change happen.

Prokhorov’s proposed ownership transfer would be in keeping with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call for businesses to be registered and pay taxes in Russia. There’s also a ban on politicians having foreign accounts and equity.

Prokhorov ran for president against Putin in 2012.

Bloomberg News reporter Scott Soshnick joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer to discuss the possibility of a Nets ownership transfer.

Scott Soshnick, sports business writer for Bloomberg News. He tweets @soshnick.

