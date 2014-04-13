Bubba Watson Dons Green Jacket For Second Time At Masters

After a blustery final round at Augusta National, Bubba Watson won the 78th Masters golf championship on Sunday.

The win earned Watson another green jacket — the famed prize of the Masters outside of the prize money — his second in three years. He shot shot a final round of 3-under-par 69 and finished the tournament at 8-under-par 280.

In an emotional finish full tears and high-fives to the crowd, Watson's 2-year-old son joined him on the 18th green to celebrate the moment.

Watson was able to pull ahead and hold off a close game with 20-year-old Jordan Spieth, who led the match by two strokes heading into the eighth hole. After two straight birdies from Watson and back-to-back bogeys from Spieth, the match shifted. Spieth ended the tournament tied for second, three strokes back at 5-under par, with Jonas Blixt.

If Spieth had won tournament, he would have bested Tiger Woods' record as the youngest player ever to win the Masters. For now, Woods will retain that honor.

Watson won his first Masters in 2012, and Sunday's win earns him the distinction of becoming the fastest golfer in history to win his second green jacket, according to SBNation.

Last year, he was slipping that green jacket on Adam Scott.

"After giving it away last year, I wanted it back," Watson said. "I told Adam we could just swap it back and forth every year."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.