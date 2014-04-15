'Philomena' DVD Brings Real Philomena To New Audiences

Today, the DVD of the Oscar-nominated film “Philomena” is being released. One of the special features contained on the DVD is an interview with the real Philomena Lee. Her life story of being forced to give up her son for adoption and her long search for him inspired the film.

We spoke with Philomena and her daughter Jane Libberton, who helped Philomena with her search, back when the film was in theaters, and today we revisit that conversation.



[Youtube]

Guests

Philomena Lee, her life inspired the film “Philomena.”

her life inspired the film “Philomena.” Jane Libberton, daughter of Philomena Lee.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.