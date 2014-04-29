© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
NBA Bans Clippers Owner Donald Sterling For Life

Published April 29, 2014 at 1:40 PM CDT

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says that after an investigation that verified it was Clippers owner Donald Sterling making racist comments in audio released over the weekend, the NBA will ban him for life.

Silver says the NBA will also fine Sterling $2.5 million — the maximum fine allowed — and pressure Sterling to sell the team.

Doug Tribou of NPR’s Only a Game joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the decision by the NBA.

