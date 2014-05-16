© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Woman Organizes Against Police Killings In Brazil Ahead Of World Cup

Published May 16, 2014 at 12:43 PM CDT
Riot police stand near the Arena Corinthians stadium during a protest of the Workers Without a Roof Movement (MTST) against the upcoming FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 in Sao Paulo on May 15, 2014. The Arena Corinthians will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 on June 12, between Brazil and Croatia. (Nelson Almeida/AFP/Getty Images)
The World Cup kicks off in Brazil in less than a month, and preparations are still ongoing — three stadiums are still under construction.

Boston resident Liz Martin is worried that part of the preparations for the World Cup will include more violence by the police.

Amnesty International reports that Brazil’s police are responsible for about 2,000 deaths each year, one of the highest rates in the world.

Martin started a petition on the website dontkill4me.org, calling for a reduction in the high rate of police killings. She discusses her campaign with Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer.

