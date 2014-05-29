© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NPR’s Steve Inskeep Discusses His Interview With President Obama

Published May 29, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
President Barack Obama delivered the commencement address at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 28. In a highly anticipated speech on foreign policy, the President provided details on his plans for winding down America's military commitment in Afghanistan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama delivered the commencement address at the graduation ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point on May 28. In a highly anticipated speech on foreign policy, the President provided details on his plans for winding down America's military commitment in Afghanistan. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Yesterday, President Obama laid out his foreign policy plan for his final two and a half years in office, at a commencement ceremony at West Point.

Following that speech, NPR’s Steve Inskeep interviewed the president about foreign policy, including his approaches to Syria, Ukraine and China, as well as his remaining White House priorities and his effort to close Guantanamo Bay prison.

Inskeep joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the president’s remarks, and some of the roadblocks standing in the way of his foreign policy objectives.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.