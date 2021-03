The giant online retailer Amazon is expanding its horizons and introducing a smartphone that could top all others on the market.

Amazon is set to introduce a smartphone with 3-D features this Wednesday at a media event in Seattle. Ina Fried, a senior editor at Re/Code, tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson how Amazon may stand out from the crowded pack.

Guest

Ina Fried, senior editor at Re/code. She tweets @inafried.

