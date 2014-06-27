Ukraine Seals Economic Trade Deal With EU

Ukraine’s new president, Petro Poroshenko, has signed a historic trade and economic agreement with the European Union. This comes just seven months after former leader Viktor Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the EU, sparking protests that toppled his government.

The new pact will allow businesses in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to trade in the European Union without tariffs or restrictions. Goods from the EU will also be sold more cheaply in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. The move has reportedly angered Russia and came ahead of talks between Russian, Ukraine and EU representatives.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Michael Regan, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News, about what this means for Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of the world.

Guest

Michael Regan, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

