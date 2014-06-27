© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ukraine Seals Economic Trade Deal With EU

Published June 27, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
In this handout photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA), French President Francois Hollande, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel chat at the EU summit after the signing of the EU's Association Agreement with Ukraine on June 27 in Brussels, Belgium. The landmark agreement will mean that the Ukraine will need to adhere to European values such as democracy and human rights. (Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by the German Government Press Office (BPA), French President Francois Hollande, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel chat at the EU summit after the signing of the EU's Association Agreement with Ukraine on June 27 in Brussels, Belgium. The landmark agreement will mean that the Ukraine will need to adhere to European values such as democracy and human rights. (Guido Bergmann/Bundesregierung via Getty Images)

Ukraine’s new president, Petro Poroshenko, has signed a historic trade and economic agreement with the European Union. This comes just seven months after former leader Viktor Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the EU, sparking protests that toppled his government.

The new pact will allow businesses in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to trade in the European Union without tariffs or restrictions. Goods from the EU will also be sold more cheaply in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. The move has reportedly angered Russia and came ahead of talks between Russian, Ukraine and EU representatives.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Michael Regan, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News, about what this means for Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of the world.

Guest

  • Michael Regan, editor-at-large at Bloomberg News. He tweets @Reganonymous.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.