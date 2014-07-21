Chinese Buyers Snap Up Real Estate In The U.S.
Foreign buyers have helped boost luxury real estate prices in places such as Manhattan for several years now. But that trend may soon push into non-luxury markets across the United States.
The real estate website Zillow soon plans to publish its for-sale listings in Mandarin. Diane Francis of the National Post joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the recent announcement.
Guest
- Diane Francis, editor-at-large at the National Post in Toronto and a management professor at Ryerson University in Toronto. She tweets @dianefrancis1.
