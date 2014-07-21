© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Chinese Buyers Snap Up Real Estate In The U.S.

Published July 21, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
A sale pending sign is posted in front of a home for sale on July 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Foreign buyers have helped boost luxury real estate prices in places such as Manhattan for several years now. But that trend may soon push into non-luxury markets across the United States.

The real estate website Zillow soon plans to publish its for-sale listings in Mandarin. Diane Francis of the National Post joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss the recent announcement.

  • Diane Francis, editor-at-large at the National Post in Toronto and a management professor at Ryerson University in Toronto. She tweets @dianefrancis1.

