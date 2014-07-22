Next iPhone To Offer Bigger Screen, But Will It Fit In Your Pocket?

Apple is placing its bets on iPhones with bigger screens, and a whole lot of them. The company is asking suppliers to make between 70 and 80 million of the new models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens by December 30, according to the Wall Street Journal. This is larger than the current models with 4-inch displays.

Apple had stuck with its smaller displays even as rival smartphone companies rolled out bigger screens and customers sought larger models. Now, Apple will join their ranks.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the tech giant’s largest initial production run of iPhones and concerns over the practicality of the new model.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.