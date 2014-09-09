© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

McCaskill Criticizes Programs That Supply Military Equipment To Police

By David Welna
Published September 9, 2014 at 3:54 PM CDT

Federal programs that give or pay for military-grade equipment for local police departments are coming under new scrutiny from the Senate Homeland Security panel. An oversight hearing on Tuesday was the first Congressional response to last month's turmoil in Ferguson, Mo. It was called for by Missouri Democrat Claire McCaskill, who has criticized the "militarization" of Ferguson's police force.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
See stories by David Welna