Magnetic Pulses From Sun Will Make For Great Viewing

There’s some celestial drama in the forecast for this weekend.

Two solar flares this week have sent a geomagnetic storm hurtling toward Earth.

This kind of giant magnetic pulse can cause problems, although Sky & Telescpe Magazine’s Kelly Beatty tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson and Sacha Pfeiffer that these magnetic disturbances aren’t expected to cause any problems with satellite communication systems or power grids.

However, Beatty say sky watchers in the northern United States are in for a treat tonight and tomorrow.

These magnetic disturbances can be seen on Earth as auroras.

“Look toward the North, you do want to get where it’s dark as you can, away from light pollution and look for a green shimmering curtain that’s dancing in the sky,” Beatty said.

