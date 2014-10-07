Miami's W Hotel Offers Pricey Wedding Package

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And if you're looking for a high-end wedding experience, Miami's W Hotel might be worth checking out. You get a ride on a seaplane, spa treatments, dinner on a yacht, suites with panoramic views and private butlers to attend to the bride and groom, all that before the wedding, the reception and a six-day honeymoon in Bora Bora. Sure the package is pricey, but couples can't complain of sticker shock, the cost is right there in the name; the Million Dollar Wedding. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.