Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big costume next year? Mr. Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: After his highly logical, science-based comments this week, it will be ex-Pope Francis.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: In order to help stop the spread of prostate cancer, women are going to bring back the old classic slutty nurse.

SAGAL: And Kyrie O'Connor.

O'CONNOR: Well, it hasn't happened yet, but I still have hope - a banker behind bars.

(APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if we see any of those costumes, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Luke Burbank, Kyrie O'Connor. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.