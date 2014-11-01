Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will be the big costume next year? Mr. Luke Burbank.
LUKE BURBANK: After his highly logical, science-based comments this week, it will be ex-Pope Francis.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: In order to help stop the spread of prostate cancer, women are going to bring back the old classic slutty nurse.
SAGAL: And Kyrie O'Connor.
O'CONNOR: Well, it hasn't happened yet, but I still have hope - a banker behind bars.
(APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if we see any of those costumes, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Luke Burbank, Kyrie O'Connor. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. I'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
