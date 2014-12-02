Man Ends Fight With Girlfriend By Driving Into Pole, Walking Away

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A New Jersey driver has an explanation for fleeing the scene of an accident. David Scarpa was arguing with his girlfriend. That's when he backed into a utility pole. Neighbors heard yelling, then a crash, then nothing because he was gone. Scarpa later turned himself in - says he fled the accident because he did not want to deal with his girlfriend yelling at him. Apparently that was worth being later charged with fleeing the scene of an accident. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.