4 U.S. Cities Make Their Case To Host Summer Olympics

Four U.S. cities are making their case to the U.S. Olympic Committee to host the 2024 Summer Olympics: San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Boston and Los Angeles.

Three of the cities have never hosted the Summer Olympics, while Los Angeles has hosted the games twice, in 1932 and 1984.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks withCurt Nickisch of WBUR in Boston, who is covering the story in Redwood City, Calif.

Guest

Curt Nickisch, business & technology reporter for WBUR in Boston. He tweets @CurtNickisch.

