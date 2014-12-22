After 20 Years, Lost Luggage Is Returned To Tuscon Woman

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

I once lost my luggage while traveling over the holidays and it turned up two weeks later. That's nothing compared to what a Tucson woman went through - for her it was 20 years.

She got a call from the TSA this week saying they had her bag at lost and found. Inside it, handwritten notes and a very old address. At first she thought the call was about other luggage that she had lost recently, which she also got back, along with - we hope - her faith in the airline industry.