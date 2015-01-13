26 Measles Cases Tied To Disneyland Outbreak

Health officials in California are saying seven more people have come down with measles, part of an outbreak that originated at Disneyland last month.

That brings the total up to 26 people diagnosed with measles, most of them in California, at least two in Utah, and one in both Colorado and Washington State. These diagnoses come after public health officials announced the elimination of measles fifteen years ago.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt Medical Center, about the outbreak.

Guest

William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

