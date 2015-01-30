© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
U.S. Economic Growth Falls Short In Fourth Quarter

Published January 30, 2015 at 12:35 PM CST

The economy has slowly been bouncing back since the recession ended in 2009, but predictions for 2014 fell short of expectations in the final quarter.

The economy grew at a 2.6 percent annual rate in the October to December period. The growth for the year was a moderate 2.4 percent.

Early 2015 predictions by economists say things are looking up. Mike Regan, editor for Bloomberg News speaks with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins about last year’s GDP and the year ahead.

