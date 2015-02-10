© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Samsung Faces Backlash Over TV Capable Of Spying

Published February 10, 2015 at 12:33 PM CST
Consumers are suspicious of the new Samsung smart TV's voice recording capability. (PRNewsFoto/M-GO/AP)
Consumers are suspicious of the new Samsung smart TV's voice recording capability. (PRNewsFoto/M-GO/AP)

Samsung Electronics is downplaying the possibility that its Smart TVs are spying on viewers. The statement comes after reporters found a statement in the privacy policy for Samsung’s Smart TV warning users about how their voices could be captured when they use the voice recognition feature.

The policy reads: "Please be aware that if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party.”

The company released a statement, stressing that users have to activate the voice recognition software, and press a button on the remote control to ask the TV a question and activate the feature that is causing concern.

Jason Bellini of The Wall Street Journal joins Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the concerns and fallout over Samsung’s Smart TV.

Guest

  • Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.