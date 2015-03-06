© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
'Mockingjay' Director: 'I Love The Book. We Made This For The Fans.'

Published March 6, 2015 at 12:52 PM CST
Director Francis Lawrence attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s ‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1′ on November 17, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The highest grossing movie of 2014, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” comes out on DVD and Blu-ray today. We revisit Here & Now host Jeremy Hobson’s November conversation with director Francis Lawrence about the rewards and challenges of bringing such beloved books to the screen. Lawrence also directed two other films in the series: “Catching Fire” and “Mockingjay – Part 2.”

