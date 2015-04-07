Low Oil Prices Hurt Recycling Industry

Low oil prices are starting to have an impact on an industry that might surprise people – recycling.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, “Plastic is often derived from oil, and there used to be money in recycled scrap. Not anymore. The fall in oil prices has dragged down the price of virgin plastic, erasing the recyclers’ advantage.”

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks to Georgi Kantchev of The Wall Street Journal about the impact of oil prices on recycling.

Wall Street Journal: Recycling Becomes a Tougher Sell as Oil Prices Drop

Guest

Georgi Kantchev, reporter at The Wall Street Journal based in London. He tweets @georgikantchev.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.