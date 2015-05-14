'Black Love Matters' Movement Takes To The Streets In Milwaukee

“Black Lives Matter” has become a rallying cry across the U.S. among people upset about cases of police brutality against black men. In Milwaukee, another movement is afoot. It aims to let people know that black love also matters. LaToya Dennis from Here & Now contributor Milwaukee Public Radio reports.

LaToya Dennis, news reporter for WUWM, Milwaukee Public Radio. She tweets @LDennis380.

