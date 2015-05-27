© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Leader Of Turkmenistan Honors Himself With A Statue

Published May 27, 2015 at 6:10 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

When you're a dictator who falls off a horse, you don't just get back on. You erase the footage. That's what Turkmenistan's president did a few years ago when he took a tumble. Still, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is a proud equestrian, so that wasn't good enough. This week in the capital, he unveiled a gold-plated, seven-story high monument to himself, looking gallant on a horse. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.